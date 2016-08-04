FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lucara Diamond qtrly revenues $140.8 mln vs $38.1 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lucara Diamond qtrly revenues $140.8 mln vs $38.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara reports strong first half year earnings and rewards shareholders with a special cash dividend of ca$172 million

* Qtrly revenues $140.8 million versus $38.1 million

* Continues to forecast revenue between $200 million and $220 million for year ending december 31, 2016, excluding sale of constellation

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lucara diamond corp says continues to hold lesedi la rona in inventory as at june 30, 2016 and is currently considering options for its sale

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.