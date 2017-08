Aug 4 (Reuters) - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis releases second quarter results: raised $115.0 million in equity offering and acquired office portfolio in madison, wisconsin

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.38

* Artis real estate investment trust says in q2, co increased aggregate amount of revolving term credit facilities from $300.0 million to $500.0 million