a year ago
BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp posts Q2 earnings C$0.13/shr
August 5, 2016 / 12:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp posts Q2 earnings C$0.13/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

* Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million

* Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year

* Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

