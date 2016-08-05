BRIEF-Strongco Corp posts Q2 loss of $0.37 per share

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Strongco Corp

* Strongco announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss of $0.37 per share

* Says the wild fires around Fort McMurray during the quarter further exacerbated the already weakened activity

* Strongco Corp says Canadian dollar is expected to remain weak in near term in response to low oil prices, and continues to impact sales and margins

* Qtrly revenues $126.6 million versus $125.0 million

* Says headcount has been reduced by 65 employees in 2016 with an expected annualized savings of $6.9 million.