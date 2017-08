Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canyon Services Group Inc

* Canyon reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue C$25.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$24.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)