#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle Energy Q2 diluted FFO per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc :

* Eagle energy inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results and executive appointment

* Effective today Wayne Wisniewski chief operating officer has been appointed as president

* Anticipate adding 200 to 250 boes per day of production gross to field by end of 2016

* Wisniewski will continue in his roles as president and coo and a director of Eagle's U.S. subsidiary, Eagle Hydrocarbons

* Qtrly share diluted loss per share $0.23

* Eagle's 2016 capital budget, average production and operating cost guidance remains unchanged

* On track to post 2016 results at upper end of our production guidance

* Richard Clark will continue in his roles of chief executive officer and a director

* Qtrly share diluted ffo per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

