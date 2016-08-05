BRIEF-Magna Q2 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.41

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc :

* Magna announces record second quarter and year to date results

* Q2 sales $9.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $9.24 billion

* Q2 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.41

* Magna international inc sees 2016 North America light vehicle production 18.0 million units

* Sees 2016 total production sales $30.6 - $31.9 billion

* Sees 2016 capital spending $1.8 - $2.0 bln

* Sees 2016 total sales $35.5 - $37.2 bln

* Magna international inc sees 2016 europe light vehicle production 21.4 million units

* Fy2016 revenue view $36.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S