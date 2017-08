Aug 5 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.10

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share $1.45

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.84 to $4.88

* Sees 2016 normalized FFO per diluted common share $4.84 to $4.88

* Sees 2016 normalized AFFO per diluted common share $4.36 to $4.38

