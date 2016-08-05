BRIEF-Enerplus reports Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces second quarter 2016 results including strengthened balance sheet and further cost reductions

* Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items

* Production averaged 93,659 boe per day during quarter

* Sees 2016 average annual production 92,000-94,000 boe/day

* Sees 2016 capital spending $215 million

* Revised full year 2016 guidance to reflect stronger natural gas production from marcellus, a lower expected overall royalty expense

* Continues to expect its 2016 capital and dividend commitments to be fully funded through internally generated cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: