a year ago
BRIEF-Cognizant reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 10:19 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cognizant reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant announces second quarter 2016 results and expanded stock repurchase program

* Q2 revenue $3.37 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.37 billion

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $13.47 billion to $13.6 billion

* Approved increase of company's stock repurchase program by $1.0 billion, from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion

* Extended term of repurchase program by one year to december 31, 2018.

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in range of $0.82 to $0.85

* Fiscal 2016 non-GAAP diluted EPS remains unchanged and is expected to be in range of $3.32 to $3.44

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $13.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
