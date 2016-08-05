BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis Towers Watson reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.80

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.66

* Q2 revenue $1.95 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.48 to $2.68

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2016, company expects reported revenue growth of around 7% and constant currency revenue growth of around 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: