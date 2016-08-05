BRIEF-Cascades Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc :

* Cascades continues to improve its results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.38 excluding items

* Q2 sales c$998 million versus I/B/E/S VIEW C$1.03 billion

* Do not expect Q3 results to match record performance achieved during q3 of last year

* Net debt of $1,664 million as at June 30, 2016 (compared to $1,684 million as at march 31, 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: