August 5, 2016 / 11:54 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon carbon announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $132.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.1 million

* Continue to expect Arkema Group deal to be accretive to earnings in 2017 by $0.08 to $0.11 per share, excluding purchase accounting impacts

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.05per share

* Additional cost improvement program expected to generate savings of more than $10 million, majority of which expected to be realized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
