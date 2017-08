Aug 5 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP :

* CSI Compressco LP announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $76.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.7 million

* Q2 net loss of $4.7 million

* Total capital expenditure forecast for 2016 remains between $20 million and $25 million