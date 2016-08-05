FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 12:24 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ameren Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp

* Ameren announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.61

* Qtrly total operating revenues $1,427 million versus $1,401 million

* Q2 revenue view $1.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $2.45 to $2.65

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 earnings guidance continues to include estimated 15 cents/share reduction related to temporary net effect of lower electric sales volumes to Noranda

* Guidance range for 2016 diluted EPS raised to $2.45 to $2.65 from $2.40 to $2.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

