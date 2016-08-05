FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces new credit facilities
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 12:54 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Extended Stay America announces new credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Extended Stay America Inc

* Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces launch of new credit facilities

* Intends to enter into a new $50 million revolving credit facility to replace its existing $50 million revolving credit facility

* To use proceeds to repay in full its existing approximately $1,500 million mortgage loan

* Seeking to raise new senior secured credit facilities including a new $350 million revolving credit facility

* New senior secured credit facilities to replace its existing $250 million revolving credit facility

* Is also seeking to enter into a new $1,300 million term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
