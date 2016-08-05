FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Q2 earnings per share $0.51
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 1:24 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China XD Plastics Co Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd

* Specialty chemical company China XD Plastics announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 4.4 percent to $277 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion

* Reiterates fiscal 2016 guidance of revenue between $1.0 - $1.1 billion and net income between $100 - $110 million

* Qtrly total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially

* Q2 total volume shipped was 89,403 metric tons, up 5.4% yoy and 16.5% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

