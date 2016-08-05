FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ovivo Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01
August 5, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ovivo Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ovivo Inc

* Ovivo releases its fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue C$81.8 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "While it is too early to assess impact of Brexit on U.K. operations,political,economic uncertainty could further delay order taking in coming quarters"

* Backlog of $235.7 million as at June 30, 2016, $26.3 million decrease from March 31, 2016 level

* Total net debt of $1.2 million as at June 30, 2016, slightly higher than as at March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

