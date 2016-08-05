BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q2 revenue $54.46 bln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc news release

* Qtrly operating earnings per Class A equivalent share $2,803

* Q2 earnings per share view $2910.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unrealized losses at June 30, 2016 included about $1.5 billion related to investment in IBM common stock, which represented 11 percent of cost

* Qtrly revenue $54.46 billion versus $51.37 billion

* Q2 net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders $3,042

* Since beginning of year, book value per Class A equivalent share has increased by 2.9% to $160,009

* Q2 operating earnings $4.61 billion versus. $3.89 billion; Q2 net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders $5 billion versus. $4.01 billion

* Currently do not intend to dispose IBM common stock and expect that fair value of investment will recover and ultimately exceed co's cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)