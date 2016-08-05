FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q2 revenue $54.46 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 5, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q2 revenue $54.46 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc news release

* Qtrly operating earnings per Class A equivalent share $2,803

* Q2 earnings per share view $2910.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unrealized losses at June 30, 2016 included about $1.5 billion related to investment in IBM common stock, which represented 11 percent of cost

* Qtrly revenue $54.46 billion versus $51.37 billion

* Q2 net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders $3,042

* Since beginning of year, book value per Class A equivalent share has increased by 2.9% to $160,009

* Q2 operating earnings $4.61 billion versus. $3.89 billion; Q2 net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders $5 billion versus. $4.01 billion

* Currently do not intend to dispose IBM common stock and expect that fair value of investment will recover and ultimately exceed co's cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.