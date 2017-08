Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to $269.8 million

* Shareholders' equity of $350 million at June 30, 2016

* Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc says client assets of approximately $128 billion at June 30, 2016