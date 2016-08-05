BRIEF-Digital Ally says Q2 revenue $4.4 million

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc :
* Q2 loss per share $0.54
* Digital Ally Inc announces second quarter operating results
* Q2 revenue $4.4 million
* Says "will work to continue reducing inventory levels during balance of 2016"
* Says "believe that gross margins should return to more normal levels in future quarters"
* Believe Q2 2016 revenues were negatively impacted by "ongoing confusion caused by a competitor's misleading press release regarding our patents" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)