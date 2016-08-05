FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Ally says Q2 revenue $4.4 million
August 5, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digital Ally says Q2 revenue $4.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Digital Ally Inc announces second quarter operating results

* Q2 revenue $4.4 million

* Says "will work to continue reducing inventory levels during balance of 2016"

* Says "believe that gross margins should return to more normal levels in future quarters"

* Believe Q2 2016 revenues were negatively impacted by "ongoing confusion caused by a competitor's misleading press release regarding our patents" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
