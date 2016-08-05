BRIEF-Fiera Capital Q2 earnings per share C$0.11

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Fiera Capital Corp :

* Fiera Capital reports strong second quarter 2016 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share

* AUM amounted to $109.1 billion as at June 30, 2016, representing an increase of $18.8 billion compared to $90.3 billion as at June 30, 2015

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.32

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.11

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to C$75 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24, revenue view C$74.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S