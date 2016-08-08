FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands reported Q2 EPS $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 sales $59.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.6 million

* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $260 million to $270 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $238.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $92 million to $96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

