a year ago
BRIEF-Richmont Mines reported Q2 EPS $0.04
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Richmont Mines reported Q2 EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc

* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results; on track to meet or exceed guidance estimates

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company-wide production was 23,320 ounces for quarter, an 11% decrease over Q2 2015

* For FY 2016 co expects to meet, or exceed, high end of production guidance and low end of cash cost and AISC guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
