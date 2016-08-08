FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Q2 loss per share $3.20
August 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Energy Q2 loss per share $3.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp :

* Sanchez Energy announces second quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Plans to increase its 2016 upstream capital spending by up to $50 million, to a range of between $250 million to $300 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp qtrly average production of approximately 55,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* At updated level of upstream capital spending, anticipate that company will be able to maintain "relatively flat production in 2016"

* Company expects capital expenditures totaling approximately $45 million during remainder of 2016 and early 2017

* Total production of 5.1 million barrels of oil equivalent during q2 2016, up approximately 4% over q2 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $111 million versus $141.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $126.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
