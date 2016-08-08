FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q2 earnings per share $0.51
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hyster-Yale Materials Q2 earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

* Hyster-Yale materials handling, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $645.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.3 million

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling - expects operating profit and net income in second half of 2016, and in Q3 in particular, to be lower than comparable periods in 2015

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling- consolidated worldwide new unit shipments decreased to about 21,100 units in Q2 2016 from about 22,400 units in Q2 2015

* Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Q2 2016 bookings were about 21,700 units compared with approximately 21,400 units from Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.