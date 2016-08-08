FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kosmos Energy Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy Ltd

* Kosmos Energy announces second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $46 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forecast for full-year 2016 capital expenditures remains approximately $650 million

* Gradual ramp up in oil production towards FPSO capacity of 80,000 bopd is anticipated around end of 2016

* Capital expenditures are expected to ramp down in second half of year as company paused drilling program in late May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
