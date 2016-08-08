FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Allergan Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan reports strong second quarter 2016 continuing operations performance with net revenues of $3.7 billion

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35

* Q2 loss per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.08 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP total reported net revenues $14.65 billion - $14.90 billion

* Total net revenues in quarter were impacted by "loss of exclusivity on Namenda IR"

* Company updates full-year 2016 continuing operations guidance

* Sees full-year total branded net revenue $14.75 billion- $15 billion

* Sees 2016 GAAP loss per share of $1.95 - $2.15; sees 2016 non GAAP earnings per share of $13.75 - $14.20

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $14.19, revenue view $16.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
