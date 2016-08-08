FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LMI Aerospace Q2 loss per share $2.28
August 8, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LMI Aerospace Q2 loss per share $2.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LMI Aerospace Inc :

* LMI Aerospace announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $84 million versus I/B/E/S view $94 million

* Q2 loss per share $2.28

* Q2 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $370 million to $400 million

* Sees FY 2016 operating profit excluding impact of impairment $18.0 - $21.0 million

* Sees FY 2016 net sales $345.0 - $355.0 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $369.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterating targets of 9 percent revenue cagr from 2015 to 2018 and ebitda margin improvement by 300-plus basis points over same period

* Sees FY 2016 free cash flow $10.0 - $15.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $396.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

