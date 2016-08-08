FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q3 earnings per share $1.25
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 11:50 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Tyson Foods Q3 earnings per share $1.25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc :

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent

* Tyson’s third quarter earnings surge 51% due to strong performance across all segments of business

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.47 to $4.57

* Sees FY 2016 sales $37 billion

* Qtrly EPS of $1.25

* Qtrly adjusted EPS of $1.21

* In fiscal 2017, expect domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork and turkey) to increase approximately 2-3% from fiscal 2016 levels

* For 2016 beef segment’s operating margin will be in its normalized range of 1.5-3.0% and toward upper end of range in fiscal 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $9.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $37.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly sales $9.40 billion versus $10.07 billion

* Expect capital expenditures to approximate $725 million for fiscal 2016 and expect an increase in capital expenditures in fiscal 2017

* Sees sales will approximate $37 billion in fiscal 2016

* Tyson Foods Inc says for fiscal 2017, chicken segment’s operating margin should remain similar to fiscal 2016 results

* For FY 2017, expect sales to increase 1% as we grow sales volume, partially offset by impact of lower beef, pork and chicken prices

* Tyson Foods Inc says capital expenditures to approximate $725 million for fiscal 2016 and expect an increase in capital expenditures in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

