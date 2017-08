(Adds dropped word "preliminary" in headline; drops extraneous last bullet)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :

* Yingli Green Energy announces preliminary financial results for second quarter 2016

* Sees net profit margin of 2.5% to 3.5% for Q2 of 2016

* Sees PV module shipments in Q2 of 2016 in range of 630 MW to 660 MW

* Sees overall gross margin for Q2 of 2016 in range of 17%-19%