BRIEF-Valeant announces changes to executive management team

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces changes to executive management team
* Anne Whitaker will also serve as EVP and company group chairman, leading our branded pharmaceuticals businesses
* Tom Appio will be promoted to evp and company group chairman, and will lead all of Valeant's markets outside United States And Canada
* Scott hirsch joins Valeant as senior vice president, business strategy and communications
* Christina Ackermann named executive vice president and general counsel
* Ari Kellen will serve as evp and company group chairman, and will lead Bausch & Lomb Business.