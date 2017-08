Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morgans Hotel Group Co :

* Morgans Hotel Group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $52.9 million versus $56.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.30

* Revpar at system-wide comparable hotels decreased by 1.5% in constant dollars (2.8% in actual dollars) in q2 of 2016