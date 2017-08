Aug 8 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd

* Check Cap Ltd Announces $5.9 million financing

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its colorectal cancer screening system

* Agreement is comprised of 643,614 ordinary shares, at $1.90 per share and 2.5 million pre-funded warrants at $1.85 per warrant