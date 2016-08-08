BRIEF-A. O. Smith buys water treatment co Aquasana for $87 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - A. O. Smith Corp :

* A. O. Smith acquires water treatment company Aquasana

* Deal for $87 million

* Aquasana 2016 sales expected to be about $44 million, including approximately 35 percent comprised of consumable water treatment filters

* A. O. Smith believes Aquasana's organic revenue, including synergies, could reach $100 million in 2019

* Used available borrowing capacity on its $400 million revolving credit facility to fund debt-free acquisition

* Now expects to repurchase approximately $135 million of its shares in 2016

* Professional fees related to acquisition of approximately $1 million

* Purchase price represents a multiple of two times expected 2016 sales

* Expects to achieve approximately $25 million to $30 million of annual revenue synergies over next two to three years driven from deal

* Expects acquisition to be neutral to earnings per share in 2016, excluding one-time after-tax purchase accounting charges and professional fees related to acquisition