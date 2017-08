Aug 8 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals reports financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $14 million versus I/B/E/S view $13 million

* U.S. FDA granted marketing approval for Abbvie's Viekira XR for treatment of genotype 1 hepatitis c virus