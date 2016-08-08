BRIEF-Davita Healthcare posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $1.01

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc 2nd quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 including items

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.01 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updating operating income guidance for kidney care for 2016 to be in range of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion

* Updating adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2016 to be in range of $1.785 billion to $1.875 billion

* Total U.S. dialysis treatments for Q2 2016 6,745,610, or 86,482 treatments per day,reprenting/day increase of 4.4 pct over Q2 of 2015

* Davita Healthcare Partners Inc says updating consolidated operating cash flow for 2016 to be in range of $1.600 billion to $1.750 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: