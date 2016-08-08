FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lending Club reports Q2 loss per share $0.21
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lending Club reports Q2 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp

* Lending club reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $102.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.5 million

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $95 million to $105 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loan originations in Q2 of 2016 were $1.96 billion, compared to $1.91 billion in same period last year

* Q2 loan originations growth of 2 percent

* Efforts to reengage investors are working, with fifteen of top twenty largest investors back on platform today

* Results for Q2 negatively affected by a goodwill impairment charge of $35.4 million related to 2014 acquisition of springstone

* June total originations reach $2 billion in Q2

* Re-Established guidance for Q3

* Q3 revenue view $106.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss in range of $15 million to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.