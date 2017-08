Aug 8 (Reuters) - Giga-tronics Inc :

* Giga-tronics reports first quarter fy 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q1 sales fell 23 percent to $3.4 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* ASG product family has $4.2 million of total backlog and we expect to ship all of it by end of fiscal 2017