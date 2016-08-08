BRIEF-Cascadian Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cascadian Therapeutics Inc :

* Cascadian Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* "Early clinical results with ont-380 when combined with T-DM1 or Capecitabine have suggested a favorable safety and tolerability profile"

* Estimates that its cash, cash-equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund operations for at least next 12 months