BRIEF-News Corp Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Aug 8 (Reuters) - News Corp

* News corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.06 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* News corp says q4 book publishing revenue $433 million versus $390 million

* Q4 news and information services segment ebitda $160 million versus $169 million last year

* Q4 news and information services revenue $1,417 million versus $ 1,404 million

* Says declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10 per share for class a common stock and class b common stock

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10