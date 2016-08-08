BRIEF-Landauer Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Landauer Inc

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Landauer, inc. Reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $37.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.2 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Says now anticipates full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted net income to be near top end of range of $14.5 million to $17.5 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $149.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says confirming its fiscal 2016 guidance

* Says now anticipates full-year fiscal 2016 revenues to be in range of $145.5 million to $152.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: