BRIEF-Global Eagle sees FY revenue of $545-575 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc Sees Fy Capital Expenditures In Range Of $40

* Q2 revenue $112.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $115.2 million

* GEE announces strong second quarter 2016 results

* GEE is updating its full-year 2016 guidance given its acquisition of emc

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc sees fy capital expenditures in range of $40-45 mln

* GEE sees fy revenue of $545-575 mln

* GEE sees fy adjusted ebitda of $80-92 mln

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc qtrly loss per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue view $115.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: