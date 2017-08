Aug 8 (Reuters) - JP Energy Partners LP

* JP Energy Partners LP announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenue $130.8 million versus $199.5 million

* Cuts 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $42-$48 million and distributable cash flow of $32-$38 million

* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations per common unit $ 0.06