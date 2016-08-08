BRIEF-Gap estimates Q2 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.31

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gap Inc

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.31

* July sales $1.1 billion versus $1.12 billion

* Gap Inc. Reports july and second quarter sales results

* Q2 sales $3.85 billion versus $3.9 billion

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.59 excluding items

* On a reported basis, company expects its diluted earnings per share for q2 of fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $0.30 to $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $3.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* While performance varied during quarter, co made progress on streamlining initiatives and continued to see signs of improvement in larger brands

* Comparable sales for july 2016 were down 4 percent versus a 3 percent decrease last year

* Comparable sales for Q2 of fiscal year 2016 were down 2 percent versus a 2 percent decrease last year.