BRIEF-Convergys sees 2016 adj eps growth of 7-9 percent

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Convergys reports second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $692 million versus i/b/e/s view $695.8 million

* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated constant currency revenue growth to approximate 2 percent

* Company continues to expect organic constant currency revenue growth to approximate zero percent for 2016

* Convergys Corp sees 2016 adjusted eps growth of 7 percent to 9 percent

* Convergys Corp sees 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda margin to approximate 12.9 percent