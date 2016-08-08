FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Mbia Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mbia Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc

* Q2 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.12

* Mbia inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mbia inc says net premiums earned in u.s. Public finance insurance segment were $56 million in q2 of 2016, down 23 percent from q2 of 2015

* Mbia inc says mbia insurance corp's statutory net loss was $49 million in q2 of 2016, compared with a net loss of $47 million in q2 of 2015

* Says "focus inside and outside company remains on national's puerto rico's exposures"

* Says book value per share was $26.88 as of june 30, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of december 31, 2015

* Says net investment income for u.s. Public finance insurance segment was $30 million for q2 of 2016 versus $28 million for prior year's q2

* Says "anticipate better progress in reaching resolutions on each of our insured puerto rico credits" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.