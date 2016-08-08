FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
August 8, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CSC delivers revenue growth and commercial margin expansion in first quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $3.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.049 billion

* "merger with enterprise services segment of hewlett packard enterprise is progressing as planned with a targeted close of late March 2017"

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

