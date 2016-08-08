FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Manitowoc Company Inc - backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from Q1 of 2016 backlog of $502 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Manitowoc Company Inc - backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from Q1 of 2016 backlog of $502 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Manitowoc Company

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Reports Second Quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $457.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $464 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to recognize cash outflows of about $35-50 million in settlement of expenses by end of 2017

* FY2016 revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue down about 10% to 12%; sees 2016 capital expenditures about $45 to $50 million

* Backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from first-quarter of 2016 backlog of $502 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.