BRIEF-Manitowoc Company Inc - backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from Q1 of 2016 backlog of $502 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Manitowoc Company

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Reports Second Quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $457.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $464 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to recognize cash outflows of about $35-50 million in settlement of expenses by end of 2017

* FY2016 revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue down about 10% to 12%; sees 2016 capital expenditures about $45 to $50 million

* Backlog totaled $394 million as of June 30, 2016, down from first-quarter of 2016 backlog of $502 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: