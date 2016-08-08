FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Model N sees Q4 adj loss per share $0.11 to $0.13
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Model N sees Q4 adj loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Model N Inc Sees Fy Non

* Model N announces third quarter of fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.11 to $0.13

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.16

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $27.5 million to $28 million

* Q3 revenue $27.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $27.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.64 to $0.66

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.31

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $106 million to $106.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap net loss per share is expected to be in range of $0.66 to $0.64

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.64, revenue view $107.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $29.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
